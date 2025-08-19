403
Weber Advisory Expands Senior Advisors Council With Three Appointments
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Weber Advisory has named Ryan Heath, Jim Prosser and Farrell Kramer to its Global Senior Advisors Council.
The three bring to Weber Shandwick's corporate advisory arm backgrounds spanning artificial intelligence, financial communications, technology and journalism, reflecting the growing demand from C-suites for high-level counsel on external affairs.
Heath most recently covered AI and politics for Axios, following a decade at Politico where he authored the Global, Davos and Brussels Playbooks and moderated the first EU presidential debate.
Prosser held senior communications roles at Twitter, SoFi and Google, leading corporate, financial and policy communications through IPOs, litigation and regulatory challenges. He also headed communications at venture firm Paradigm.
Kramer led global communications at the New York Stock Exchange after serving as EVP for Weber Shandwick's financial services practice in North America. A former Associated Press investigative reporter, he also covered M&A and the media industry.
“The appointments of Ryan, Jim and Farrell build on Weber Advisory's success advising clients through political shifts and media fragmentation that have created an environment where external posture materially impacts business results,” said Jim O'Leary, Weber Shandwick North America CEO and global president.“Weber Advisory helps clients navigate issues escalating faster, stakeholders expecting more, and leaders constantly balancing the tensions between cultural relevance and cultural resilience to drive outcomes
The three new appointments come on the heels of Weber Advisory's recent appointments of former Trump advisor Jim McCray, former Weber Shandwick chair Jack Leslie, and financial communications strategist Shannon Susko to senior advisor roles.
