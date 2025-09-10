Amalendu Misra

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University Profile Articles Activity

I am a professor of international politics at Lancaster University, UK, and the author of seven critically acclaimed monographs on conflict and peace. My primary research concerns interrogation of violence in the political process.

There are three interrelated intellectual queries I am pursuing while using violence as the abiding theme. The first one examines the Politics of Sexual Violence in Armed Conflicts. The second one evaluates the Role of Violence in the Sacred. And the third one explores ways of Managing Violence in Post-Conflict Societies.

My other subsidiary research interests are: ethno-politics; conservative nationalism; religious radicalism; and peace-building in deeply divided societies.