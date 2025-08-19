Israeli PM Netanyahu Denounces 'Weak' Albanese In Social Media Outburst

MENAFN - The Conversation) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Prime Ministe Anthony Albanese, accusing him of betraying Israel and abandoning Australia's Jews.

The extraordinary outburst follows Israel revoking the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority in retaliation for the Albanese government announcing it will recognise a Palestinian state and also banning a visit by a right-wing Israeli parliamentarian.

In a post on X Netanyahu said,“History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews.”

One interpretation of the Netanyahu attack is that he is seeking to warn other countries from moving to recognise a Palestinian state.

The latest words and actions from Israel take the bilateral relationship to a new low.

The deteriorating relations are dismaying many in the Australian Jewish community.

Co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Alex Ryvchin said,“Allies with extensive economic, scientific and cultural ties should not be engaging in a diplomatic tit-for-tat that erodes the goodwill and cooperation built up over decades.”

“Calm heads need to take control of the situation otherwise there will be a risk to some $2 billion in bilateral trade, extensive investment in Australian start-ups, vital security cooperation and the Israeli-made medicine and medical technology that we all rely on.

"There are real-life consequences here and we want to see the countries work through any issues before things get out of hand.”

The revoking of the Australian diplomats' visas will make it much more difficult for the Australian government to have ready contact with the Palestinian Authority.

The diplomats have been visiting the West-Bank daily and Australia has an office there.

Albanese spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas before the recognition announcement and lined up a meeting when the two attend the United Nations in September. Australian recognition of a Palestinian state will take effect during Albanese's UN trip.

Simcha Rothman had his visa blocked by the Home Affairs department on the grounds that his presence in Australia would risk provoking a reaction from the Muslim community.

It has been reported he had planned a speaking tour but is now intending to speak remotely to an Australian audience.