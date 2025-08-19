403
Japan Approves JD280,000 Grant For Irrigation Canal Project
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- The Japanese government has approved the withdrawal of JD 280,000 from the Jordanian-Japanese joint account to finance a Ministry of Agriculture project for constructing and maintaining irrigation canals.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Tuesday, the project aims to improve water-use efficiency in agriculture, promote sustainable water management practices, and reduce losses by rehabilitating spring-fed irrigation canals, considered vital infrastructure for distributing irrigation water among farmers in several agricultural regions.
The Jordanian-Japanese joint account, established in 1997 and managed by the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Japanese government, is used to fund agricultural development projects and support food security efforts that contribute to Jordan's economic development.
