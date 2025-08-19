403
Al-Ahmadi Governor: Restoring Al-Ahmadi Historical Sites Preserves Kuwait's Cultural Identity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salman Almutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Hamoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed on Tuesday, that the project to restore the old Al-Ahmadi Market and Al-Ahmadi Cinema reflects Kuwait's keenness to preserve its heritage and cultural identity, appreciating the support of the esteemed Council of Ministers, the Ministers of Information and Oil, and all relevant entities.
Sheikh Hamoud Al-Sabah told KUNA, following the signing of the supervision agreement for the implementation of the project between the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), that the initiative comes in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (927) issued on July 8, 2025.
For his part, the CEO of KOC, Ahmad Al-Aidan, told KUNA that the company's participation in this project stems from its national and social role in preserving Kuwaiti heritage and promoting sustainable development.
He explained that the work on this project will span four years and will be carried out in phases, aiming to implement an integrated project that will elevate the name of the country.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of NCCAL, Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar, said that the restoration and rehabilitation project of the old Al-Ahmadi Market and Al-Ahmadi Cinema is one of the most prominent historical landmarks in the governorate.
He indicated that partial operation of some buildings will begin next year, with work progressing through the following stages (Zone 2 and Zone 3) toward full and sustainable operation.
Al-Jassar added that the project reflects Kuwait's commitment to preserving its architectural heritage and enhancing Al-Ahmadi's status as a cultural and civilizational landmark, supporting efforts to nominate Al-Ahmadi City for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
In turn, the Architect and Development Project Manager at the Al-Ahmadi Cultural Platform within the Council, Engineer Batool Ashour, told KUNA that the project represents documentation of a phase that marks the beginning of a comprehensive cultural, social, and heritage city project in a modern form.
This is being achieved through collaboration with experts, specialists, and the support of official Kuwaiti institutions, she noted, stating that one of the Council's roles is to determine the historical value of the buildings, as well as to assess museums and other components.
She noted that the Council had contacted the UN and UNESCO two years ago to nominate the city of Al-Ahmadi for its historical buildings and landmarks.
A visit to the city by representatives of these organizations has already taken place as a step preceding the nomination. (end)
