Aiarty Video Enhancer V2.5 Introduces Next-Level Video Enhancement With Color Controls And Subtitle Preservation

Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5 for Next-Level Video Enhancement

Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5 debuts with flexible color correction, subtitle preservation, and enhanced cross-platform stability for superior video enhancement.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aiarty, the AI-driven creative brand from Digiarty Software, has released Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5, a major upgrade to its cross-platform video enhancement solution. This update introduces professional-grade color correction controls, subtitle track preservation, improved stability for specific GPU environments, and broader export format support, enabling content creators, filmmakers, translators, and archivists to deliver studio-quality video enhancement faster-without sacrificing ease of use.

Building on its reputation as a leading AI video enhancer , Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5 provides creators with greater creative control and streamlined workflow efficiency for video enhancement. Key improvements include:

Customizable Color Correction for Cinematic Video Quality

With v2.5, Aiarty Video Enhancer now offers a complete suite of video color correction controls, including temperature, tint, exposure, contrast, and saturation adjustments. This allows users to fine-tune footage for consistent tone, correct lighting issues, and create cinematic looks-all without needing additional software. For editors seeking an all-in-one video enhancement solution, this update delivers precision and speed in one package.

Subtitle Track Preservation for Seamless Multilingual Projects

The new subtitle track copying feature ensures original captions remain intact during video upscaling or enhancement. Translators, archivists, and international content creators can now save hours of re-syncing work, keeping the original timing and formatting perfectly aligned while benefiting from AI-powered video quality improvement.

Performance and Platform-Specific Improvements

. Refined Export Progress Tracking: The export interface now provides a more precise and responsive progress display, allowing users to better monitor rendering stages and manage project timelines.

. Enhanced stability on Windows for NVIDIA 50 series GPUs: Addressed a rare AI inference freeze affecting NVIDIA 50 series GPUs, delivering greater stability and consistent performance for high-end video editing environments.

. Next-Gen AV1 export support for macOS: Introduced AV1 export capability on macOS, delivering smaller file sizes and high-quality streaming for modern video platforms. This update brings macOS users the same efficiency and performance that Windows users have enjoyed, making cross-platform video enhancement seamless and consistent.

“Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5 takes video enhancement to the next level,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software.“With this update, creators can enhance video quality more flexibly, fine-tune their footage with professional-grade color correction controls, and preserve subtitle tracks effortlessly. These improvements streamline workflows and make high-quality video production more accessible for editors, translators, and content creators alike.”

A Leap Forward in Video Quality Enhancement with AI Precision

With v2.5, Aiarty Video Enhancer sets a new benchmark in AI video enhancement, equipping creators with expanded creative control and upgraded core features for faster, more precise, and higher-quality results.

. AI-Driven 4K Upscaling: Upscale low-resolution videos, including older footage, digitized DVDs, and downloaded content to HD, 2K, or 4K resolution while reconstructing fine textures with AI accuracy for authentic, natural-looking footage.

. Automatic Denoise and Deblur: Intelligently remove visual noise from low-light or grainy footage and correct motion or focus blur, instantly restoring video quality while preserving every detail for crisp, clean, professional results.

. Background Audio Noise Removal: Reduce unwanted noises such as hissing, humming, or static to enhance audio clarity for cleaner, more professional results.

. AI Frame Interpolation: Smooth motion and generate additional frames to increase frame rates to 60fps or 120fps for fluid, high-quality playback.

. Flexible Video Editing Controls: Precisely fine-tune color, exposure, contrast, and other visual settings, with essential editing adjustments, giving creators comprehensive control over their footage's final appearance.

. 3X Faster Offline Rendering: Optimized AI models make full use of GPU power, by up to 95% utilization, while the“Turbo mode” accelerates rendering and enhances workflow efficiency, all processed locally to protect user privacy.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5 is available for both Windows and macOS. Users can explore the full feature set with a free trial before purchasing. Two license options are offered, each providing complete access to all AI-powered enhancement capabilities:

. Lifetime License for 3 devices – $165 (regularly $235), bundled with a complimentary copy of Aiarty Image Enhancer.

. 1-Year Standalone License for 1 device – $79 (regularly $99).

Purchases are processed directly via the official Aiarty website with secure checkout and instant delivery. Trial downloads and full purchase information are available at:

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

