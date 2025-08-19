Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, EU's von der Leyen Address Worldwide Crisis of Missing Children

Trump, EU’s von der Leyen Address Worldwide Crisis of Missing Children


2025-08-19 07:30:24
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had spoken about the global crisis of missing children, describing it as “a subject at the top of all lists.”

“Ursula von der Leyen, the distinguished and Highly Respected President of the European Commission, and I have been discussing the massive Worldwide problem of missing children,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the U.S.-based platform he frequently uses for official announcements.

“This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the World will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!” he added.

The president’s comments came shortly after hosting von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other European leaders at the White House for talks centered on advancing diplomatic solutions to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

The renewed attention to children coincided with a symbolic diplomatic move by First Lady Melania Trump, who sent a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, appealing to him to safeguard the rights and safety of children across the globe.

According to media, Trump hand-delivered the letter during a bilateral summit with Putin in Alaska last Friday. The Russian leader reportedly read the message aloud before both delegations.

The letter begins with the salutation “Dear President Putin,” in which the First Lady writes that all children, no matter their birthplace, share a common dream of "love, opportunity and safety from danger."

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few,” the first lady wrote.

She concluded with an emotional appeal: “Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.” “In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself.”

