Pakistan Floods Death Toll Nears 700


2025-08-19 07:29:37
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from catastrophic floods in Pakistan has escalated to almost 700, following the loss of 26 more lives in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the last 24 hours, officials reported on Tuesday.

With the addition of these recent deaths caused by intense rainfall and severe flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number of casualties across the nation has reached 699 since the initial monsoon downpours began on June 26.

This information comes from the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

On Monday alone, at least 26 individuals perished in districts including Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, and other affected areas, as new monsoon showers led to extensive flooding.

The district of Buner has suffered the greatest impact, with 222 confirmed fatalities and numerous people still unaccounted for.

On Friday night, a significant portion of Beshonai village in Buner was completely destroyed, and rescue teams continue their efforts to locate survivors.

Several districts in the region—such as Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Shangla, Swabi, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, and Torghar—are among the most severely affected, with many deaths and widespread damage reported.

The floods were caused by relentless rains starting Thursday night and lasting into Friday morning, exacerbated by a sudden cloudburst that intensified the destruction.

Another period of heavy rainfall began on Monday.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Disaster Management Authority, approximately 780 homes have suffered damage to date, with 349 houses completely destroyed.

