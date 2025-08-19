UAE Luxury Market Report 2025-2033 Personalized Luxury On The Rise Amid Consumer Preferences Shift
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|United Arab Emirates
Key Market Segmentation
Type Insights:
- Travel and Hotel Cars Personal Luxury Goods Food and Drinks Others
Travel and hotel dominate as the largest segment, according to the report.
Gender Insights:
- Male Female
The report notes that males hold the majority market share.
Distribution Channel Insights:
- Monobrand Stores Multibrand Stores Online Stores Others
Monobrand stores account for the largest market share.
