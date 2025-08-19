Health Minister Conducts Unannounced Inspection At Prince Hussein Hospital

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) – Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour on Tuesday carried out an unannounced inspection visit to Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Government Hospital in the Baqa'a area of Ain al-Basha District.In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the minister underscored that such field inspections aim to assess the actual conditions of health facilities, identify shortcomings, and take immediate corrective measures. He highlighted the importance of providing full support to medical and administrative staff, while engaging directly with them to better understand workplace challenges.During the visit, Bdour toured various hospital departments, engaged with employees and patients, and listened to their observations and suggestions. He directed the hospital administration to address any gaps that could affect the quality of services delivered to citizens.The minister stressed that the ministry will continue these surprise visits as a mechanism to enhance transparency, strengthen accountability, and improve the standard of healthcare services across the Kingdom.Bdour further noted that this measure reflects the government's policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, to activate field engagement by ministers, ensure presence in service facilities, and respond promptly to citizens' concerns.