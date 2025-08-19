Energy Minister Inaugurates First Solar-Powered Industrial Heating Station In Muwaqqar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh inaugurated the first industrial heating station powered by solar photovoltaic (PV) technology in the Muwaqqar Industrial City.The station, affiliated with the Jordan Rotogravure Factory of Walid Kilani and Company Industrial, marks the Kingdom's first such project and a qualitative step forward in renewable energy applications, according to a Ministry statement issued Tuesday.Kharabsheh highlighted the ministry's efforts to promote projects that lower energy costs for local industries, strengthen competitiveness in global markets, attract investment, and create job opportunities in companies specializing in solar-based industrial heating in Jordan and the Arab world.The ministry's support includes integrating equipment into the regulatory framework for renewable energy connections to the national grid, exempting renewable energy systems from customs duties and general sales tax, and encouraging energy rationalization. These measures significantly reduce costs compared to conventional energy sources such as diesel and gas, while meeting environmental requirements.Preliminary studies on solar PV industrial heating projects indicate a payback period of three to five years, with annual savings between 40 and 90 percent. For the Jordan Rotogravure Factory, this could mean up to 25 years of reduced energy costs.Power Industrial Energy Solutions, established in 2014, provided the technology for the project. The company specializes in renewable energy solutions for industrial heating using concentrated solar power (CSP) and photovoltaic (PV) systems, supported by industrial control technologies.Solar thermal systems offer annual returns of 20 to 33 percent depending on fuel prices, while CSP technologies are considered more efficient, requiring nearly half the land area of PV systems to achieve similar production capacity.