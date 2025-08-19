North America Data Center Server Market Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033 Rising Cloud Adoption And AI Demand Propel Growth, Investments Surge In Liquid Cooling And Energy-Efficient Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Server Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Application, and Country, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America data center server market was valued at USD 21.5 Billion in 2024, with projections estimating growth to USD 29.90 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025-2033.

The market is rapidly expanding, driven by increased cloud adoption, AI and ML demands, energy-efficient technologies, and the need for scalable and secure infrastructure across sectors such as commercial, industrial, and telecom. Businesses require high-performance, cost-effective server solutions to accommodate modern workloads.

The market's growth stems from the accelerating demand for high-performance computing, adoption of cloud technologies, and expansion of AI and ML applications. Organizations are shifting workloads to cloud-based infrastructures, necessitating scalable, energy-efficient, and rapid servers for complex data processing. Hyperscale cloud providers are investing in advanced server architecture to sustain their growing ecosystems.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies are boosting preferences for software-defined infrastructure, edge computing, and colocation facilities, which fuel server deployments. Businesses seeking agility and automation are turning to high-density computing solutions like GPUs and custom-built processors for AI workloads. The proliferation of 5G networks, IoT applications, and real-time data analytics demands low-latency and high-performance servers capable of processing vast data volumes efficiently. For example, NVIDIA's March 2024 launch of the Blackwell platform revolutionized real-time generative AI by reducing costs and energy consumption.

Energy efficiency, sustainability, and regulatory compliance are key drivers in the server market's advancement. Organizations prioritize eco-friendly infrastructures through liquid cooling, energy-efficient processors, and modular server designs. AI-driven workload management and dynamic resource allocation innovations help optimize energy utilization.

Microsoft's February 2024 Azure Boost DPU offers high-efficiency, low-power solutions, outpacing existing servers' performance by a significant margin. Security and compliance are further driving server procurement, with increased cyber threats promoting trusted server architectures with integrated security for data integrity and continuity. Additionally, government initiatives supporting digital infrastructure investments further enhance data center expansion and high-performance server deployment, boosting market growth.

Market Trends:

Rising Use of ARM-Based and Custom-Built Processors: The market is witnessing a transition to ARM-based and custom-built processors for higher efficiency and lower power usage compared to traditional x86 architectures. Companies prioritize ARM technologies for their capability to handle specialized workloads like AI and big data analytics while minimizing heat output and enhancing parallel processing. Sustainability trends and the need for reduced carbon footprints drive this demand.

Expansion of Edge Data Centers: The expansion of edge data centers supports low-latency applications, real-time data processing, and 5G infrastructure. Organizations deploy decentralized server solutions to reduce network congestion and improve response times, essential in industries like autonomous vehicles and healthcare where real-time decision-making is critical. The rollout of private 5G networks further increases the demand for scalable, high-density edge servers capable of managing localized workloads.

Investments in Liquid Cooling and Energy-Efficient Technologies: Liquid cooling investments address server thermal management challenges, improving energy efficiency and accommodating high-performance workloads like AI model training. Data centers are incorporating AI-driven cooling systems to dynamically control cooling measures, optimizing energy use. Eco-friendly processors and sustainable server rack designs align with environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals, reshaping infrastructure for better performance, lower costs, and minimized environmental impact.

Industry Segmentation:

By Product:



Rack Servers

Blade Servers

Micro Servers Tower Servers

Rack servers dominate the market due to their density, scalability, and design compatibility with large IT infrastructures, optimizing space and management. Their modular design allows easy expansion and cost-effectiveness, driving demand in sectors requiring rapid scalability and resource allocation.

By Application:



Industrial Commercial

The commercial sector drives market growth, needing high-performance servers for expanding data and computing requirements driven by digital transformation and technological adoption. The expanding needs of SMEs and large enterprises for efficient IT solutions support server demand.

Country Analysis:



United States Canada

The US leads the market with robust IT infrastructure and investments in cloud computing. The country's focus on data security and digital infrastructure bolsters server demand, accelerated by 5G networks and IoT applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The market features diverse players focusing on innovation, performance optimization, and energy efficiency. Research and development investments across companies are crucial to meeting demands for modern workloads and energy-efficient solutions. Competitors focus on customizable solutions and strategic collaborations to expand portfolios and enhance market positions in the face of emerging cloud and edge computing trends.

