403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports China to ease export restrictions to India
(MENAFN) China has informed India that it will address critical economic concerns, including supplying rare earth materials, fertilizers, and tunnel-boring machines, Indian media reported. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar during talks that Beijing has already begun responding to India’s requests, with shipments reportedly underway.
Wang is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will also hold border discussions with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes after China restricted exports of certain rare earth products, fertilizers, and tunnel-boring machines earlier this year, impacting sectors like aerospace, automotive, semiconductors, agriculture, and infrastructure.
Jaishankar emphasized India’s desire for a “stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship” with China. Both nations aim to expand economic cooperation amid rising US tariffs. Wang highlighted the global shift toward unilateral pressures on trade and stressed that India and China, as major powers, should promote global responsibility and a multipolar world.
Wang is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will also hold border discussions with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes after China restricted exports of certain rare earth products, fertilizers, and tunnel-boring machines earlier this year, impacting sectors like aerospace, automotive, semiconductors, agriculture, and infrastructure.
Jaishankar emphasized India’s desire for a “stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship” with China. Both nations aim to expand economic cooperation amid rising US tariffs. Wang highlighted the global shift toward unilateral pressures on trade and stressed that India and China, as major powers, should promote global responsibility and a multipolar world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment