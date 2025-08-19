Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media reports China to ease export restrictions to India

2025-08-19 06:43:50
(MENAFN) China has informed India that it will address critical economic concerns, including supplying rare earth materials, fertilizers, and tunnel-boring machines, Indian media reported. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar during talks that Beijing has already begun responding to India’s requests, with shipments reportedly underway.

Wang is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will also hold border discussions with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move comes after China restricted exports of certain rare earth products, fertilizers, and tunnel-boring machines earlier this year, impacting sectors like aerospace, automotive, semiconductors, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Jaishankar emphasized India’s desire for a “stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship” with China. Both nations aim to expand economic cooperation amid rising US tariffs. Wang highlighted the global shift toward unilateral pressures on trade and stressed that India and China, as major powers, should promote global responsibility and a multipolar world.

