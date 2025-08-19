403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FSB reports Ukrainian terrorist assault on Crimean Bridge frustrated
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it successfully prevented a Ukrainian terrorist plot targeting the Crimean Bridge. The plan involved a Chevrolet Volt rigged with 130kg of Finnish-made explosives, which was smuggled into Russia from Ukraine via third countries, including Georgia.
According to the FSB, the vehicle was intended to be delivered to Crimea by an unwitting driver, effectively turning him into a suicide bomber. Security forces intercepted and deactivated the explosive device and detained those involved in its transport.
This incident marks Kiev’s second attempted attack on the strategic 19km-long bridge in 2025, following a thwarted April plot involving a minivan loaded with over 500kg of explosives. Russian officials described the plot as a provocative attempt to disrupt peace negotiations. The thwarted attack coincides with Ukrainian President Zelensky’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
According to the FSB, the vehicle was intended to be delivered to Crimea by an unwitting driver, effectively turning him into a suicide bomber. Security forces intercepted and deactivated the explosive device and detained those involved in its transport.
This incident marks Kiev’s second attempted attack on the strategic 19km-long bridge in 2025, following a thwarted April plot involving a minivan loaded with over 500kg of explosives. Russian officials described the plot as a provocative attempt to disrupt peace negotiations. The thwarted attack coincides with Ukrainian President Zelensky’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment