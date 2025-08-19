Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FSB reports Ukrainian terrorist assault on Crimean Bridge frustrated

2025-08-19 05:52:23
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it successfully prevented a Ukrainian terrorist plot targeting the Crimean Bridge. The plan involved a Chevrolet Volt rigged with 130kg of Finnish-made explosives, which was smuggled into Russia from Ukraine via third countries, including Georgia.

According to the FSB, the vehicle was intended to be delivered to Crimea by an unwitting driver, effectively turning him into a suicide bomber. Security forces intercepted and deactivated the explosive device and detained those involved in its transport.

This incident marks Kiev’s second attempted attack on the strategic 19km-long bridge in 2025, following a thwarted April plot involving a minivan loaded with over 500kg of explosives. Russian officials described the plot as a provocative attempt to disrupt peace negotiations. The thwarted attack coincides with Ukrainian President Zelensky’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

