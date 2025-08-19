403
Datavare Unveils New VCF To CSV Converter With Batch & Mapping Features
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DataVare a well-known name in data conversion solutions, is excited to show off the newest version of their widespread VCF to CSV Converter. The new features are meant to improve the process of converting vCard files to CSV format faster more accurate, and easier to use. This modification shows that the company is still dedicated to making it easier for both people and businesses to manage their data.
People often use the VCF to CSV Converter to export contacts from vCard files, which are prevalent in cell phones, email clients, and cloud services, into the widely used CSV format. This format makes it easier to handle and add contacts to programs like Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, and CRM systems.
Recent updates have made DataVare VCF to CSV Converter work better. Here are some of the new features-
Batch Conversion Support- Users can now convert a lot of VCF files into one CSV file or into individual CSV files all at once.
Better Field Mapping- The tool now lets users choose and arrange the data fields they want to include in the CSV file including name, address, and so on.
Preview Before Conversion- Users can preview VCF file content before converting, ensuring accuracy and better control over exported data.
Support for All VCF Versions- The upgraded tool now fully supports all vCard versions making it more compatible with different platforms and devices.
Faster processing with better accuracy- The most recent update includes performance improvements that make conversions faster without losing data accuracy.
A representative from DataVare remarked, "We are excited to roll out these new features that directly respond to what our users want." "This upgrade makes a tool that is necessary for managing and moving contact data more effective, flexible, and efficient." The improved VCF to CSV Converter is made to make your life easier, whether you are a professional who needs to keep track of thousands of business contacts or just someone who wants to organize their personal contact lists.
The new version keeps the UI simple and straightforward to use, so even people who are not proficient in technology can use it. You do not require any experience with data conversion tools before. Users can swiftly upload their VCF files, change settings as needed, and export contacts to a structured CSV format with only a few clicks.
DataVare constantly coming up with beneficial, affordable methods to solve common difficulties with converting data. The company makes a variety of software applications, including converters for PST, EML, MBOX, NSF, and other common file types.
You can now get the improved VCF to CSV Converter from the official DataVare website. There is also a free demo version available so that users can try out the new features before buying the complete version.
For more information, visit-
About DataVare
DataVare is the ideal company for transferring and converting data. They are dedicated to making it easy and accurate to users to move, recover, and manage data on different platforms. DataVare makes reliable software for professionals, businesses, and home users all around the world. They focus on new ideas and making sure users are satisfied.
Press Contact:
DataVare Software
Email- ...
Website-
