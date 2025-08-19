Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmen, German Ambassadors Discuss Prospects For Energy Co-Op In Islamabad

2025-08-19 05:11:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 19. German Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Ina Lepel met with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atamurat Movlamov at the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad on August 18, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged views on regional developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening stability, peace, and cooperation in the region.

Ambassador Movlamov brought the German side up to speed on Turkmenistan's key infrastructure and energy projects, including ventures with Pakistan and Afghanistan, shining a light on their potential to drive economic growth and strengthen regional ties.

Lepel underlined the strategic importance of Turkmenistan's projects and noted that German companies are considering opportunities to participate in their implementation.

The talks concluded with both sides expressing interest in expanding bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany.

