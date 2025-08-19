Turkmen, German Ambassadors Discuss Prospects For Energy Co-Op In Islamabad
During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged views on regional developments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening stability, peace, and cooperation in the region.
Ambassador Movlamov brought the German side up to speed on Turkmenistan's key infrastructure and energy projects, including ventures with Pakistan and Afghanistan, shining a light on their potential to drive economic growth and strengthen regional ties.
Lepel underlined the strategic importance of Turkmenistan's projects and noted that German companies are considering opportunities to participate in their implementation.
The talks concluded with both sides expressing interest in expanding bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany.
