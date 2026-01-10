Health Guide: Proper Method To Soak And Consume Nuts And Seeds Daily

Nuts, seeds, and grains are great for improving your health. But if you don't eat them the right way, they can actually harm your health. Here's how to eat nuts and the methods you should follow.

Soak almonds in water for 8 to 12 hours. For better digestion, make sure to peel the skin off before eating.

You need to soak walnuts in water for 4 to 6 hours. Don't soak them for too long, as they might turn bitter.

You don't need to soak chia seeds for more than half an hour. You can add one tablespoon of chia seeds to half a cup of water.

Soak cashews in water for 2 to 4 hours. You can also add them to smoothies and drink them.

Soak peanuts in water for 6 to 8 hours. You can eat them after they are soaked.

You don't need to soak flax seeds for more than half an hour. However, eating them without soaking can hinder digestion.

Soak pumpkin seeds in water for 4 to 6 hours. Lightly roasting them after soaking helps to enhance the flavor.