Vidsoul Integrates Kling AI, Offering A Seamless, All-In-One AI Video Creation Experience

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidsoul, the rapidly growing all-in-one AI video & image creation platform, today announced the full integration of Kling AI, the groundbreaking new video generation model from Kuaishou. As the creative community buzzes with the potential of Kling AI, celebrated for its stunning realism and long-duration video capabilities, Vidsoul is breaking down access barriers by making this cutting-edge technology immediately available to all its users within a seamless, multi-model creative suite.









The recent emergence of Kling AI has marked a significant milestone in AI video generation, promising photorealistic outputs and remarkable character consistency. However, access to such revolutionary technology is often limited by waitlists, fragmented toolsets, and the need for multiple subscriptions. Vidsoul directly addresses these challenges by incorporating Kling AI into its already robust ecosystem, establishing itself as the most efficient and versatile platform for creators looking to harness the model's power.

"The capabilities of Kling AI are truly transformative for video creators," said the CEO of Vidsoul. "Our mission has always been to democratize access to the world's best creative AI. By integrating Kling AI, we are not just adding another tool to our platform; we are empowering our users to incorporate its state-of-the-art generation capabilities directly into a streamlined workflow, without the waiting and without the hassle of juggling different services."

Why Vidsoul is the Best Platform to Experience Kling AI

Vidsoul's integration offers several distinct advantages for both new and experienced creators wanting to leverage Kling AI:



Instant Access without Waitlists: While many are still waiting for direct access, Vidsoul users can start creating with Kling AI today. This eliminates the lengthy queues and allows creators to immediately experiment with one of the market's most advanced video models.

A Unified and Simplified Workflow: Instead of navigating a separate interface, users can harness the power of Kling AI through Vidsoul's intuitive and familiar web UI. This unified environment supports a wide range of creative tasks, from Text-to-Video generation with advanced scene understanding to animating still photos into story-driven clips-all powered by Kling AI's core technology. Cost-Effective, All-in-One Subscription: Creators no longer need to purchase separate credits or subscriptions for different AI models. Vidsoul's flexible plans provide access to Kling AI alongside a dozen other leading models. Furthermore, the generous free tier allows users to experiment and prototype their ideas without watermarks or restrictive credits, fostering creativity and rapid innovation.



Beyond a Single Model: A Comprehensive Creative Ecosystem

The true strength of Vidsoul lies in its multi-model ecosystem, which turns the platform into a creative super-hub rather than a single-purpose tool. While Kling AI is a powerful new addition, it joins an elite roster of integrated AI models, including Google Veo 3, Pixverse, Hailuo AI, Vidu AI, SeedDance, and Flux .

This unique approach allows for unprecedented creative flexibility. A creator can now:

Generate a unique character image using a model like Ideogram (Text-to-Image).Animate that character using the superior Image-to-Video and character consistency features ofExtend the clip beyond its initial length using Vidsoul's proprietary Video Extend feature.

This entire process happens within a single platform, creating a frictionless workflow that was previously impossible. This versatility ensures that creators can always choose the best model for their specific needs, whether it's the realism of Kling AI or the stylistic flair of another integrated model.

Furthermore, Vidsoul is committed to staying at the forefront of AI innovation. As new versions like Kling 2.1 Pro or PixVerse v4.5 are released, the platform rapidly integrates them, ensuring users always have instant access to cutting-edge capabilities without waiting for separate, staggered rollouts.

"We see a future where creators are not limited by the tools, but only by their imagination," said the CEO of Vidsoul, "Powerful models like Kling AI are the building blocks of that future. Vidsoul's role is to provide the workshop-a single, integrated space where all these blocks are available, ready to be combined into something truly extraordinary."

In addition to its multi-model ecosystem, Vidsoul continues to offer fast, high-quality outputs, typically generating 5-10 second clips in under a minute with up to 1080P resolution. Its rich library of over 30 genre-specific filters and physics-based effects allows users to craft bespoke content perfect for social media, marketing, and storytelling.

Availability

Access to Kling AI is now live on the Vidsoul platform. New and existing users are invited to explore the new capabilities immediately.

To learn more and start creating for free, please visit

About Vidsoul

Vidsoul is a leading all-in-one AI creation platform that provides integrated access to a comprehensive ecosystem of the world's most advanced AI image and video models. By eliminating the need for multiple subscriptions and simplifying complex workflows, Vidsoul empowers creators, marketers, and storytellers to produce high-quality content faster and more efficiently than ever before.

