Merz confirms date of Putin, Zelensky meeting


2025-08-19 04:31:37
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are anticipated to hold a meeting within the next two weeks, according to reports.

Merz made the remarks during a press conference following a multilateral meeting at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Zelensky along with other European leaders to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

"It's a good meeting," Merz said on social platform X, while warning that the steps ahead would be more complicated.

He added, "We must put pressure on Russia," emphasizing that "there must be a ceasefire before further talks."

Merz also noted that he "can't imagine" another round of discussions without a ceasefire, stressing that a pause in hostilities is necessary for serious negotiations to take place.

In contrast, Trump has maintained that a ceasefire is not required to resolve the conflict. "It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which oftentimes do not hold up," Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social on Saturday.

