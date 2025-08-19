JGE Community Podcast: Lee Johnston's Voice Of Jumeirah Golf Estates Khaleej Times

At Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), the fairways are pristine, the residential enclave impressive, and the community rich with experiences. Golfer, bespoke real estate broker, and podcast host Lee Johnston has made it his mission to capture those moments, giving residents a platform to tell their stories through his podcast – 'JGE Talks'.

From first impressions of the sprawling fairways of the Earth and Fire courses to clubhouse tips newcomers often miss, Lee's focus is as much on the people as the place, and why, despite his bucket-list dreams, he wouldn't want to live anywhere else right now than in one of Dubai's most lively golfing communities.

Recommended For You

“The idea was simple,” Lee says.“I wanted to shine a light on the people who make JGE special are its residents, business leaders, athletes, captains, and staff. Everyone's path to Dubai is different: why they came, how they settled in, what keeps them here. I just wanted to share those stories, the highs, the lows, and the successes, through the lens of this community.”

Lee first visited JGE a decade ago for a tournament while living in The Greens.

“Back then, it felt 'miles away', the roads weren't great,” he recalls.“What stuck with me was the greenery, the golf courses, the beautiful homes. That first impression eventually shaped what I do now in real estate, while still enjoying the golf lifestyle.”

The Spirit of JGE

When asked how he would describe JGE to someone who's never been, Lee doesn't hesitate.

“It's a real community,” he says.“The clubhouse is the hub, where people meet for golf, work, family, or just to socialise. Everyone comes together in the day-to-day routines of life here. The facilities, the homes, the lifestyle, it all makes people feel like they belong.”

Even the most accomplished residents, Lee has found, are still striving for more.

“That's very Dubai, very JGE,” he says.“Many people moved here without spending much time in Dubai first; some hadn't been here at all. They just jumped in, and it worked.”

Asked about a dream guest, Lee doesn't hesitate:“Tommy Fleetwood, without a doubt. He's one of the best golfers in the world, a JGE resident, and he's built the fantastic Tommy Fleetwood Academy here at the club. I'd love to hear his journey and what makes JGE his home when he's not travelling for tournaments.”

As for hidden gems, Lee points newcomers toward the clubhouse:“Residents know it well, but first-time visitors often miss it,” he says.“It has restaurants, a gym, a pool, tennis and padel courts, a driving range, a spa, a salon, and the Academy. And the buggy lifestyle, getting around by golf carts, isn't just practical, it's a lot of fun.”

Bucket-list dreams

Lee's goals balance adventure with family time.

“I'd love to travel the world with my family,” he says.“I also have a few wild dreams, like playing football at Anfield or competing on the European or PGA Tour. It's really about the experiences.”

And if he could live anywhere else in the world for a year?

“Honestly, I'd still choose Dubai, JGE in particular. Summers are hot, but winters, lifestyle, safety, and opportunities make it unbeatable. Maybe in 10 or 15 years, I'll think about a quiet beachside retreat, but right now, there's no better place.”

Besides hosting his podcast every two weeks, Lee is the co-founder of a boutique real estate brokerage focused on Jumeirah Golf Estates. Together with his wife, Kelly, he has built a business that lives and breathes the community, selling and renting homes, playing golf, and connecting with the people who make JGE what it is.