Senate GOP, Led By Vance Tie-Breaker, Blocks Bid To Rein In Trump's Venezuela Military Action

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senate Republicans, backed by a late-night tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance, have blocked an attempt to limit the Trump administration's military actions in Venezuela, underlining President Donald Trump's continued grip over his party on matters of foreign policy and war powers.

The resolution, which would have required congressional approval for any further use of US military force in or against Venezuela, failed after two Republican senators reversed their earlier support, producing a 50–50 split that Vance broke in favour of party leadership. The final procedural vote rejected the measure 51–50.

Late Republican reversals prove decisive

Republican leaders succeeded in derailing the resolution after Senators Josh Hawley and Todd Young withdrew their backing. Both had been among five Republicans who, a week earlier, joined Democrats in voting to advance the measure.

Their reversal followed what lawmakers described as an intense pressure campaign by the White House, including personal calls from Trump and from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The manoeuvre produced a deadlocked Senate and cleared the way for Vance to travel to Capitol Hill on Wednesday night to cast the decisive vote, effectively preventing the resolution from even reaching final consideration.

Trump pressure and party discipline

The eleventh-hour shift highlighted the president's willingness to publicly confront dissent within Republican ranks. The initial GOP defectors faced sharp criticism from Trump, who accused them of disloyalty and threatened their political futures.

After the vote, Trump again lashed out on social media, condemning the senators'“stupidity” and saying they should lose their seats. White House officials and senior Republican figures had been urging wavering lawmakers to fall back in line since last week's surprise vote.

Administration argues mission is over

In pressing Republicans to abandon the resolution, administration officials argued that US forces were no longer engaged in hostilities in Venezuela and that the operation was complete.

On Tuesday, Senator James R. Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to the White House seeking confirmation that Operation Absolute Resolve had ended and that“U.S. military personnel are no longer involved in hostilities in Venezuela.”

In a response sent Wednesday morning, Rubio stressed the operation's limited scope, assuring Risch that“there are currently no U.S. armed forces in Venezuela.” He added that any future actions placing American forces into hostilities would be undertaken“consistent with the Constitution” and that Congress would be notified in line with the War Powers Resolution.

Skepticism over post-hoc notifications

Lawmakers critical of the administration noted that such notifications have typically come only after operations were already under way, including recent strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Oceans and the operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro.

Hawley said assurances from Rubio-both in the letter and during phone calls from the secretary and Trump-had persuaded him that the resolution was no longer necessary.

“Nobody knows what will happen,” Hawley said Wednesday morning,“and that is why the commitment today from him to follow the relevant statutes, the notification procedures and to come back to Congress, I think, is really significant.”

Young similarly said he had received“fairly extensive personal assurances related to our future intentions in Venezuela,” and noted that Rubio had agreed to testify before the Foreign Relations Committee next month in the first public hearing on the campaign.

Democrats warn of unchecked executive power

The resolution was led by Democratic Senators Tim Kaine, Adam B. Schiff, and Chuck Schumer, alongside Republican Senator Rand Paul. It would have ordered“the removal of United States armed forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress.”

Paul, the sole Republican co-sponsor, said he remained unconvinced despite speaking with Trump, accusing party leaders of“playing games” and the administration of shifting justifications.

“Oh, it's a drug bust. Oh, we're going for drugs. Oh, it's not really drugs, now it's oil,” he said.“So see, the bait and switch has already happened.”

Democrats argued that US military involvement was ongoing and demanded stronger congressional oversight.

“There are US military seizing Venezuelan oil every day. There's U.S. military striking Venezuelans on boats in the water every day. We're not occupying their country without the military,” Kaine said.“We just went in and deposed their government. We are controlling who governs the country. We are controlling when Venezuelans are entitled to have elections again. We're controlling their chief economic asset. That's all being done by the U.S. military.”

Procedural end, broader debate unresolved

The resolution was defeated through a procedural motion arguing that, because US troops are not currently deployed inside Venezuela, the measure was not germane.

“It's pretty clear, in my view at least, that there are no hostilities that exist today, which, as I've suggested before, means that it shouldn't be accorded privilege on the floor,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune.