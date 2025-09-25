Azerbaijan's ANAMA Shines Spotlight On Women Demining Teams' Triumphs
The clearance process has been supported by mechanical demining machines operated by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) when necessary to accelerate operations.
Since beginning operations in September 2023, the women's teams have cleared 4,926,994 square meters (492 hectares), uncovering 18 anti-personnel mines, 106 anti-tank mines, and 274 UXO.
When weather conditions prevent active demining, female deminers are involved in educating residents in former frontline villages about the dangers of mines. Over 4,500 citizens have participated in awareness programs organized by the BAMF women deminers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment