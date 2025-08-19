French President Macron Calls For Sanctions Against Russia If Diplomacy Fails
French President Emmanuel Macron called Monday (August 18) for stepping up sanctions against Russia if its leader Vladimir Putin does not move forward on peace with Ukraine .
"President Trump believes we can get an agreement and believes that President Putin also wants a peace accord," Macron told reporters after talks at the White House.Recommended For You
"But if at the end this process is met by refusal, we are also ready to say that we need to increase sanctions."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He pointed to recent secondary sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on India, which has emerged as a major buyer of Russian energy as Western nations cut back due to sanctions following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
The secondary sanctions on India have "had a lot of effects," Macron said.
Trump invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House three days after the US president welcomed Putin for talks in Alaska.
Over the weekend, Trump publicly again pressured Ukraine to concede territory, siding with Putin and not Zelensky, who has insisted on defending all territory which Russia has taken by force.
Asked by reporters if Trump had said that concessions were necessary before any US security guarantees to Ukraine, Macron said, "No, that wasn't discussed at all. We're well away from that."
He said that Trump and the European leaders also agreed that there can be no restrictions on the size of Ukraine's military in a future deal with Russia.
All the leaders meeting in Washington support a "robust Ukrainian army that can resist any attempted attack."
Macron said that he hoped Russia and Ukraine would resume contact "in the coming days" with a potential three-way summit involving Trump, Putin and Zelensky "in two to three weeks."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment