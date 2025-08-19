Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops 54 Cents To USD 68.95 Pb

2025-08-19 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 54 cents to USD 68.95 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 69.49 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 75 cents to USD 66.60 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also went up by 62 cents to USD 63.42 pb. (end)
