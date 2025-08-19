403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Drops 54 Cents To USD 68.95 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 54 cents to USD 68.95 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to USD 69.49 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 75 cents to USD 66.60 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also went up by 62 cents to USD 63.42 pb. (end)
km
In global markets, Brent crude increased by 75 cents to USD 66.60 pb, while West Texas Intermediate also went up by 62 cents to USD 63.42 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment