QIIB Launches Campaign For Debit And Credit Cardholders

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the launch of an unprecedented promotional campaign for its debit and credit cardholders, under the slogan 'Win an apartment, a car, and a cash prize - all at once!'. The campaign reflects the Bank's ongoing commitment to rewarding its customers with exceptional, high-value prizes, reinforcing its position as a leader in banking innovation and customer service.

The campaign will run from August 15th , 2025, to January 31, 2026, offering all QIIB retail customers the chance to win three grand prizes combined, awarded to a single winner: a luxury apartment in Lusail City from Qatari Diar, a Lexus LX600, and a cash prize of QR100,000. In addition, four other winners will each receive a cash prize of QR100,000 upon meeting the minimum spending requirement during the campaign period.

As outlined in the campaign terms, which apply to all retail customers, participants will receive two entries into the draw for every QR1,000 of cumulative international spending using their debit or credit cards, and one entry for every QR1,000 of cumulative local spending using credit cards. To be eligible for the draw, customers must reach a minimum spending threshold of QR50,000 during the campaign period. The final draw will be conducted under the supervision of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Shaibi, Head of Business Development at QIIB, said:“At QIIB, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers. This campaign sets a new standard for banking rewards. We've designed it to offer unique and unconventional winning opportunities that align with the aspirations of our diverse customer base, combining value, distinction, and motivation”.

He added:“With this campaign, customers now have the chance to win an apartment, a luxury car, and a cash prize, all at once. It's a comprehensive, unmatched reward package in the local market. We've also ensured that the chances to win are fair and rewarding by calculating entries on cumulative local and international spending, encouraging broader and more beneficial use of our cards”.

Al-Shaibi noted that“this campaign is part of QIIB's ongoing strategy to offer innovative promotions and meaningful rewards that reflect our appreciation for customer loyalty. It also aligns with our continued efforts to promote a culture of electronic payments and encourage the safe and effective use of our cards, both locally and internationally, in line with national objectives in this area”. He encouraged customers“to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity and increase their card usage during the campaign. One of them could be the winner of the grand triple prize or one of the other valuable cash rewards”.

Further information about the campaign, including participation terms and conditions, is available on QIIB's official website, through its social media channels, or by contacting the Customer Service Center.