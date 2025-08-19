QNL To Host 4Th Doha Conference On Combating Illicit Trafficking Of Cultural Property

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In response to the mounting challenges facing cultural heritage in the region, Qatar National Library (QNL) will host the fourth edition of the Doha Conference on Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property from September, 21–24, 2025.

Organised in partnership with Unesco's Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen and the Embassies of the United States, France, and Italy in Doha, the conference forms a key part of QNL's Himaya program, which works to prevent the loss of cultural heritage in the Middle East and North Africa, QNL said on its recent newsletter.

This year's edition will focus on strengthening institutional readiness and enhancing regional and international cooperation to safeguard heritage throughout all stages of crises. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including global challenges and the role of legal and ethical frameworks, as well as governance of cultural heritage during crises and illicit trafficking.

Attention will also be given to pre-crisis strategies such as risk assessment, emergency planning, and preventive documentation, alongside crisis response mechanisms like cultural first aid and damage documentation. Furthermore, the program will address post-crisis recovery efforts, including the restitution of looted property and the contribution of museums, libraries, and archives in rebuilding. Case studies from the Arab world and beyond will also be highlighted to share successful experiences and lessons learned.

The conference will bring together leading international experts, policymakers, cultural institutions, and organizations to share expertise and foster collaboration in protecting cultural heritage.

Sessions will run daily from 9am to 4pm in both Arabic and English, with participants including cultural heritage professionals, government officials, law enforcement agencies, legal experts, NGOs, academics, students, and media representatives.

Registration is now open on the QNL website.