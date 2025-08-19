Sahar: The Afghan Artist In Pakistan Who Speaks For Her People Through Colors & Canvas

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Among the hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled their homeland in recent years, Sahar's story stands out for its striking blend of art and activism. Four years ago, she left Afghanistan with her family, seeking safety from the escalating insecurity and social restrictions that tightened their grip on women and girls after the country's political upheaval.

Sahar is not her real name, it is a pseudonym she uses to protect her identity in an environment where speaking out can carry serious consequences. Today, she lives in a rented home in a Pakistani city, sharing the space with her family. It is there, in a modest corner she has turned into a small studio, that she spends countless hours with brushes, paint, and blank canvases, telling stories too heavy for words alone.

Art as a Silent Protest

Sahar's relationship with art began in childhood. Even as a young girl, she saw the world through colors and shapes, rather than only words. Over time, she honed her skill and found her voice in painting. Her works vividly portray the silent struggles of Afghan women a girl staring at a locked school gate, a mother closing her daughter's notebook with visible grief, or a veiled figure with sorrow, filled eyes.

“Sometimes words are not enough,” Sahar says softly.“My paintings speak the things I cannot always bring myself to say aloud.”

Her art has traveled far beyond the walls of her home. Through social media, her work has reached audiences across continents. Messages of solidarity and admiration have poured in from people who see in her paintings both beauty and tragedy, beauty in the skill and hope that shines through, and tragedy in the realities that inspired them.

A Precarious Life in Pakistan

While art sustains her spirit, life in Pakistan remains difficult. Like thousands of other Afghan refugees, Sahar and her family face financial hardship, legal uncertainty, and social challenges. The most pressing threat today is Pakistan's recent decision to suspend the renewal of visas for Afghan migrants.

This decision has left families in a state of limbo. Without valid legal documents, refugees are exposed to the constant fear of deportation. For Sahar, the thought of being sent back to Afghanistan is terrifying.“The situation we escaped from has not changed,” she explains.“Going back would mean losing our safety, our freedom everything.”

Even daily life is affected. Without proper documentation, she cannot travel freely within Pakistan or participate in art exhibitions. The uncertainty seeps into her creative process, though she refuses to let it silence her completely.

Painting the Unknown Future

In one of her recent works, Sahar painted a young girl holding a paintbrush in one hand and a blank passport in the other. The pages of the passport are white an image symbolizing a future that is uncertain, undefined, and precarious. It is an image that resonates with many Afghan refugees who feel caught between a country they can no longer call home and a host nation that may no longer allow them to stay.

Her message to the Pakistani government is simple yet urgent: resume the renewal of visas for Afghan refugees, particularly women and children, so they can live without the daily fear of being uprooted.

The Bigger Picture

The issue extends beyond individual stories like Sahar's. Human rights experts argue that the Afghan refugee crisis requires a coordinated international response. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but recent economic and political pressures have led to stricter policies.

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called on host countries to consider the unique vulnerabilities of Afghan women and children when shaping refugee policies. Many of these refugees fled not just war, but the erasure of fundamental rights the right to education, the right to work, and the right to live freely.

Resilience on Canvas

Despite the uncertainty, Sahar refuses to abandon her art. For her, the act of painting is not only a form of self expression but a duty a way to document, to resist, and to keep alive the voices of those who are silenced.

She envisions a day when she can return to an Afghanistan where girls can go to school without fear, where women can walk freely in public, and where art is celebrated rather than censored. Until then, she continues to paint, sharing her work with the world as both testimony and plea.

Sahar's story is far from over. She remains poised between hope and fear hope for a safe future, and fear of losing everything she has built in exile. Yet she keeps painting, believing that even if tomorrow is uncertain, today she can still make the world see and feel the truths she carries.