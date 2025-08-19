Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League Becomes Launchpad For National Dreams

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025 has once again proven its impact on shaping the future of Kashmir's football scene. Two of its Emerging Player Awardees have earned a prestigious call-up to the India Under-17 National Team Camp in Goa.

Aazim Parvez, a gifted midfielder from Downtown Heroes FC, recently displayed his brilliance with New JK United FC during the Kashmir Super League 2025.

Abrar Ali, a proud product of Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA), represented Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC during the same tournament.

Both young stars were recognized as Emerging Players of the First Season of KSL - a testament to their rising talent, hard work and dedication.

The league organisers also sent a special acknowledgment to Sajid Yousuf Dar, former Indian women's national team coach, for scouting and recommending these promising youngsters to the national setup.

Read Also Khalid Jamil Signs Two-Year Contract As India Football Coach United Elegant FC Win Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League

The boys are now in Goa, training and competing alongside the nation's finest talents, with eyes set on representing India at the highest level.

“KSL isn't just a tournament, it's a launchpad for dreams. Aazim and Abrar's journey from Kashmir to the national camp is proof that talent, when given the right platform, can shine on the biggest stage,” a KSL spokesperson said.

“The Kashmir Super League family congratulates Aazim Parvez and Abrar Ali and wishes them the very best as they continue to make Kashmir proud,” they added.