Eagle Rock Montessori School Turns 50 And Invites Our Community To Celebrate
To commemorate this milestone, ERMS invites all former students, families, and teachers to join the 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the school's Eagle Rock campus.
“We are so excited to celebrate this milestone with as many of our alumni, teachers, and families as possible. I'd love to see some of the faces I haven't seen in years!” says Ute de Lara.“Please let us know if you'd like to take part.”
In May 1975, Eagle Rock Montessori opened as a small program in a converted house on the east end of Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock. Since then, it has grown into a beloved community institution. Families from Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Glassell Park, Pasadena, Los Feliz and Glendale have chosen ERMS for its child-centered approach and beloved reputation. The school's iconic geodesic dome-built by Ute's husband, Rudy-has become a neighborhood landmark. Thousands of local children have passed through its doors, with many returning years later as parents themselves.
ERMS remains a family-run school, with Ute's daughter, Marikit de Lara, now serving as the school's director.
“Growing up at Eagle Rock Montessori with my sisters shaped who I am, and now, 50 years later, I am proud to lead the school as new generations of our families and Northeast L.A. children continue to learn, grow, and carry forward this legacy.” - Marikit de Lara
About Eagle Rock Montessori School (ERMS)
Founded in 1975, Eagle Rock Montessori School has been a cornerstone of the Northeast Los Angeles community for five decades. Rooted in Dr. Maria Montessori's pedagogy, ERMS provides a nurturing environment where children develop independence, respect, and a lifelong love of learning.
