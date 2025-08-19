Veteran Arkansas Attorney Michael Langley Launches New Website To Better Serve Clients

The updated site enhances access to estate planning, business law, and licensing services

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Langley , a respected estate planning and regulatory attorney serving Little Rock and the greater Central Arkansas region, has officially launched a new website, , to streamline legal access for individuals, families, and small businesses throughout the area.“Clients shouldn't have to figure everything out on their own,” Langley said.“Whether you're planning your estate or launching a business, my role is to provide clear legal direction and strategic support so you can move forward with confidence.”The new platform offers clients a modern, user-friendly experience designed to help them quickly understand their legal options, request consultations, and connect directly with Michael Langley, attorney and principal of MWL Advisory Group . With over 30 years of legal experience, Langley is known for providing practical and ethical legal counsel across estate planning, business formation, real estate transactions, and liquor licensing.“As an attorney, I believe in clear communication, personal attention, and helping people feel confident about their legal decisions,” Langley said.“This new site is an extension of that commitment as we give our clients a straightforward way to explore their options and reach out for trusted legal guidance.”MICHAEL LANGLEY IS A RESPECTED LEADER IN THE LEGAL COMMUNITYLangley, who has practiced law in Arkansas since 1993, is widely recognized for his work across Pulaski, Saline, and Faulkner Counties. His legal services include wills, living trusts, healthcare directives, LLC formations, contract drafting, real estate closings, and regulatory compliance. He is especially well-regarded in the area of liquor licensing, having previously served as Director of the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division (ABC).That experience gives Langley a unique advantage in helping restaurants, convenience stores, developers, and business owners efficiently obtain and maintain state permits.To date, Langley has represented more than 100 clients across Central Arkansas and successfully closed over 120 legal matters. He has advised more than 150 individuals and small businesses and overseen more than 85 successful cases involving complex estate and regulatory issues.Langley is a member of the Arkansas Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He frequently speaks to local community groups about estate planning and legal issues facing Central Arkansas families and entrepreneurs.The launch of reflects Langley's ongoing dedication to making legal help more accessible. The site includes a streamlined contact form, detailed service pages, and updated blog content designed to educate users on key topics in estate and regulatory law.“Whether someone is starting a business, preparing their estate plan, or buying real estate, they deserve honest answers and effective solutions,” Langley said.“My goal is to remove the mystery from the legal process and offer support every step of the way.”In addition to his legal practice, Langley is an active voice in the Little Rock community, supporting nonprofits, mentoring young professionals, and advocating for access to justice. His approach is rooted in core values: integrity, transparency, and a belief that every person deserves fair representation.As the principal of MWL Advisory Group, headquartered in Little Rock, Langley continues to offer client-centered legal counsel with a deep understanding of local needs and regulatory systems. With the launch of the new website, he hopes to reach even more people looking for experienced, reliable legal support.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit .

