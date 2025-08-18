Pictrey Unveils A400 4K Dash Cam, Delivering High-Quality Performance At A Budget-Friendly Price
Have you ever got frustrated by not being able to find evidence after a car crash? Have you ever failed to get insurance compensation because the accident evidence was unclear? A 4K resolution car camera can capture what you need.
4K Ultra HD: Captures Every Detail, No Exceptions
This Pictrey model packs a top-notch image sensor, cranking out 4K ultra HD footage. Whether it's bright daylight, dim twilight, or dark nights, it nails all the road details. Cruising through city streets? The license plate of the car ahead is crystal clear, and even the fine print on store signs pops. On the highway? The video stays smooth, no blurs or trails-so every critical moment gets captured sharp, ready to back you up if there's an accident, insurance claim, or any roadside hassle.
ADAS Front Car Start Alerts: Your S olid Co-Pilot
The built-in ADAS front car start allert is a total game-changer. In stop-and-go traffic-like your daily commute-it's easy to zone out and miss when the car ahead starts moving. That can hold up traffic or get you honked at. But with Pictrey's alert, the second the car in front takes off, you'll get a voice heads-up. It helps you react faster, keeps things chill behind the wheel, and of cause, for safety.
A Screen That Makes Sense: Simple, Clear, Instant
The dash cam comes with a crisp screen that strikes the perfect balance between size and visibility. Check live footage, switch to a clock, or tweak settings-all at a glance. The screen guides you through it, no confusion. Even in bright sunlight, the display stays readable, with vivid colors and sharp text-so you never squint to see what's going on.
Buttons That Work: Easy, Intuitive, Distraction-Free
Pictory nailed the button layout here. The buttons have clear, satisfying feedback, and they're placed where you can reach them without taking your eyes off the road. It's all about getting you focus on driving.
With 4K clarity, handy ADAS alerts, a no-nonsense screen, and easy buttons, the Pictrey dash ca delivers unbeatable value. Whether you're commuting to work or road-tripping cross-country, it's the reliable sidekick that's got your back-every mile of the way.
