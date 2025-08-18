The Aesthetic Lab Hosts 'The Autumn Renewal' Event Featuring Candela Matrix Technology

- Alysia JohnsonLEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Aesthetic Lab is thrilled to announce its upcoming aesthetic event ,“The Autumn Renewal,” taking place on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Held at The Aesthetic Lab's intimate three-suite location, this exclusive evening will spotlight the latest in advanced skin rejuvenation technology-the Candela Matrix Pro.Guests can look forward to live treatment demonstrations, limited-time treatment packages, membership perks, and exciting raffle giveaways. Whether you're new to professional skin treatments or looking to elevate your current regimen, this event offers the perfect opportunity to learn, connect, and invest in your glow-just in time for the new season.Discover the Power of the Candela MatrixAttendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the benefits of the Candela Matrix Pro, a revolutionary radiofrequency technology that delivers transformative results with minimal downtime. The event will highlight treatments such as RF Microneedling and Sublative Rejuvenation, both of which will be offered in exclusive packages available only to attendees.Exclusive Event-Only PromotionsThe Aesthetic Lab will unveil its new“Matrix Duo” treatment bundles at the event:. Purchase 2 RF Microneedling treatments both with PDRN and red-light sessions --> receive an exclusive bonus PREP Package which includes: a chemical peel, targeted skin care product, Hydrojelly Mask, and Collagen supplements ($300 value).. Purchase 3 targeted Sublative treatments --> receive a restorative red-light therapy session with an essential oil scalp treatment & take-home mask.Guests who sign up for an Aesthetic Lab Membership during the event will receive:. Extra $50 voucher towards service of your choice. 15% off treatments & skincare products (Excludes discounted packages). Special neurotoxin pricing. Complimentary monthly dermaplane or express chemical peel. Extra raffle ticket for joining The Lab VaultCelebrate Autumn with UsIn addition to demos and perks, The Skin Reset event will include:. Seasonal refreshments: charcuterie, champagne, and sweet treats. Raffle drawing for a FREE Candela Sublative treatment (1 ticket per booking; extra ticket for bringing a friend who books!). Meet & greet with aesthetic specialists and beauty professionals. A sophisticated space designed to celebrate autumn's arrival-beautifully“We're excited to offer our clients an elevated aesthetic experience and introduce powerful treatment options like the Candela Matrix,” said Alysia, Founder and Aesthetic Provider at The Aesthetic Lab. "The Autumn Renewal is a chance for our guests to learn, connect, and treat themselves to real skincare results.”This event takes place on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.It will take place at The Aesthetic Lab, located at 11620 Hero Way W, Suite 230 Room 24, Leander, TX 78641.

