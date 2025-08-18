X-Bow Systems And U.S. Army Announce $13.9 Million Joint Investment For Next-Generation GMLRS Rocket Motor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This joint investment, facilitated by OSC, is a strategic effort to address constraints in the nation's production capacity for missiles, munitions, and SRMs, which are currently limited by older manufacturing processes. The initiative seeks to establish an alternative supply source and strengthen the solid rocket motor industrial base, using X-Bow's patented advanced-manufactured solid-propellant (AMSP) processes for SRMs.

"This investment will introduce next-generation manufacturing for critical defense systems," said Jason Hundley, CEO of X-Bow Systems. "Our Luling, Texas campus, using these advanced methods, will have the capability to produce thousands of SRMs, including GMLRS."

OSC is supporting the U.S. Army in this effort through a cost-matching structure that facilitates this partnership, combining U.S. Government funding with private sector matching funds. This collaboration directly supports the Army's objectives to secure a robust and reliable supply of critical munitions.

This Advanced Manufacturing Pathfinder is being coordinated by OSC on behalf of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) and in support of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)) and the Army's Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space (PEO MS).

X-Bow will partner with Kord Technologies, LLC (Kord), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBR, to develop this Pathfinder. Kord will provide systems engineering and technical support. The project will culminate in a static fire demonstration of the GMLRS propulsion prototype, supporting the development of a new non-traditional supplier for DoD.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary, COO Mike Bender and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from: Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit .

