Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian Democratic Party Leader Says Israelis Reject Netanyahu's Gaza Plans


2025-08-18 03:10:17
Amman, Aug 18 (Petra) – The Secretary of Italy's Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, said on Monday that a strike organized by the families of prisoners and joined by millions of Israelis underscored their rejection of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "criminal plans" to occupy the Gaza Strip.
In remarks posted on her social media accounts, Schlein said it was essential to stop Netanyahu and his crimes in Gaza and the West Bank immediately. She urged support for the rising voices within Israeli society opposing the war.
Separately, the head of the party's Senate bloc, Francesco Boccia, wrote on social media that "hundreds of thousands of Israelis are taking to the streets against Netanyahu and the (criminal) far-right extremists in government."
He added that the majority of Israelis are demanding the release of prisoners and a ceasefire in Gaza, noting that the Democratic Party supports the freedom of the Palestinian people.

