University Of Basel To Mark 125Th Anniversary Of Nietzsche's Death
Two events and a small exhibition with original documents are planned, the University of Basel said on Monday. Nietzsche worked as a professor of Greek language and literature at the University of Basel and at the Basel Pädagogium educational institution from 1869 to 1879. During that time, he wrote famous works such as The Birth of Tragedy, Untimely Reflections and Human, All Too Human.
According to the press release, the documents preserved in Basel have been the basis for a“factual and sober examination of the life and work of the controversial philosopher” since Nietzsche's derangement in 1889. This is in contrast to the“glorifying and politically instrumentalising” tradition of his sister and estate administrator Elisabeth Förster-Nietzsche in Weimar.More More Culture A sea of tranquillity and philosophy
