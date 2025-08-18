Reimagining After-School Learning: One-On-One Tutoring Help From The Experts, Classroom Teachers

Connect Education's new tutoring platform supports learners of all backgrounds.

Toronto-Based Company Launches Platform to Connect Families with Certified Tutors

- Marilyn Solano, Founder & CEO, Connect EducationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing demand for personalized academic assistance, a Toronto-based company has developed a new software platform that helps families connect with certified educators for one-on-one tutoring.Connect Education, a woman-led technology firm, will present the new platform at its Innovation & Impact Reception on September 10. The event offers attendees a preview of a system designed to facilitate access to tutoring from qualified educators across a range of subject areas and learning needs.Platform OverviewThe platform supports students from diverse backgrounds, including those managing ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, language learning, or navigating transitions such as foster care. It links families with certified educators-such as early childhood educators, retired teachers, and professionals with special education experience-for individualized, in-person or virtual academic support.Connect Education is among the first platforms globally designed exclusively for certified educators. The software handles administrative functions like scheduling, payments, and personalized matching, allowing educators to focus on instructional delivery.Event HighlightsNetworking reception for educators, families, and education sector stakeholdersRecognition and giveaways for educatorsTestimonies from Ontario families and teaching professionalsKeynote from CEO Marilyn Solano on education and innovationLive demonstrations of the Connect Education platformAddressing Present-Day NeedsToday's classrooms often include a range of learning styles and challenges. Many families are seeking more individualized academic solutions, and educators are balancing increasingly complex responsibilities."Many families are navigating unfamiliar systems to find reliable academic support," said Solano. "Our goal is to improve access to specialized instruction by streamlining how families connect with certified professionals."According to EQAO data, while incremental gains have been made, a notable percentage of students still do not meet provincial reading standards. The platform seeks to help bridge those gaps by offering accessible, curriculum-aligned support.Founder BackgroundMarilyn Solano, the platform's Founder and CEO, is a former global health technology executive and parent of two school-age children. She founded Connect Education to address challenges she observed in both family and professional settings, where students and educators lacked efficient ways to connect for personalized support."Families are often investing in general tutoring services that may not be curriculum-aligned," Solano said. "Many certified educators, including those with specialized training, are ready to help. This platform facilitates those connections."Event DetailsWhat: Innovation & Impact Reception hosted by Connect Education. Who: Community leaders, educators, school staff, and supporters of education. When: Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 4:00–8:00 PM. Where: North York, Ontario. Note: Limited attendance; RSVP requiredMedia Contact: Jane Karaulova – Marketing & Media Relations📧 ... | ☎ (289) 224-5293🌐

