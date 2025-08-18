403
Somali Forces Eliminate Senior al-Shabab Commander
(MENAFN) Somali military forces successfully killed one of al-Shabab’s most sought-after senior commanders during a targeted mission in the Bakool region, located in southwestern Somalia, the nation’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday.
In an official statement, the ministry revealed that Hussein Moallim Hassan, a prominent figure within the al-Shabab extremist group for more than 15 years and among its highest-priority leaders, was killed late Saturday night.
According to the ministry, the deceased had been instrumental in orchestrating and carrying out attacks against civilians in Somalia’s central and southern areas.
The statement also noted that the removal of Moalim has given significant momentum to the intensified efforts aimed at weakening al-Shabab militants, especially those occupying leadership roles within the organization.
Somalia’s security forces have pledged to increase their air and ground campaigns in order to eradicate al-Shabab fighters throughout the central and southern parts of the country.
