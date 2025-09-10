Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Claire Therese Hemingway

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Assistant Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Tennessee

My lab broadly explores in the mechanisms, outcomes, and evolutionary consequences of animal decision making. To address these questions, we study foraging behaviors in both bats and bees. Specifically, we ask how animals evaluate and make decisions between foraging options based on the signal and reward properties of each option. We also ask whether species differ in decision-making mechanisms based on their foraging strategy or other aspects of their ecology. Finally, we are interested in how certain decision mechanisms may shape the target of those decisions, such as floral signals and rewards.

Experience
  • 2023–2025 Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee

