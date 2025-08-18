Australian Author Paul Rushworth-Brown's Outback Odyssey Gains International Attention

Outback Odyssey is being hailed as Australia's To Kill a Mockingbird.

Outback Odyssey is more than a historical novel - it's an allegory of resilience, identity, and belonging. Set against the red heart of Australia

At its heart, Outback Odyssey is about connection - between past and present, land and people, truth and survival.

'Outback Odyssey' blends historical fiction with First Nations themes and post-war migration, resonating with audiences in Australia, the US, and beyond.

- PSI TV interview, Dr. Trudy Beerman

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outback Odyssey, the new novel by Paul Rushworth-Brown, is being hailed as Australia's To Kill a Mockingbird - a landmark in Australian historical fiction that blends the raw realities of the Ten Pound Pom migration with profound insights into First Nations history and culture."

INsights & Straight Talk Paul Rushworth-Brown Truth-telling historical fiction author: Paul Rushworth-Brown's Allegorical Novel Resonates Across Cultures

Australian historical fiction author Paul Rushworth-Brown is turning heads internationally with his latest novel, Outback Odyssey, a work already being hailed as Australia's answer to 'To Kill a Mockingbird'.

More than a gripping outback adventure, Outback Odyssey is an allegorical tale of colonisation, silence, resilience, and truth-telling. Set in the 1950s and steeped in First Nations wisdom, the novel follows a Yorkshire migrant's search for belonging in the unforgiving Australian bush. What begins as a personal journey grows into a deeper exploration of identity, survival, and reconciliation with the land itself.

Critics and readers alike are drawing comparisons to literary landmarks. Alongside Trent Dalton's Boy Swallows Universe, Outback Odyssey is being described as one of the most important Australian novels of the decade - a book that entertains while forcing its audience to confront the harder truths of history.

The novel has already been embraced internationally, with Rushworth-Brown appearing on PSI TV in the United States , where Dr. Trudy Beerman described the book as a cultural touchstone with lessons for a global audience. At home, Outback Odyssey has reached airwaves on Ngara Radio and been picked up by News Central Australia, confirming its growing reputation as both compelling fiction and cultural commentary.

Rushworth-Brown, who once worked in the outback and later taught Aboriginality as part of the Australian curriculum, draws on lived experience to bring authenticity to the story. He describes his process as cinematic:“I don't plan my novels. They play out like films across my eyes. I write what I see.”

Outback Odyssey also carries a philanthropic edge. A portion of sales supports the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, underlining the author's commitment to strengthening cultural understanding through both story and action.

About Paul Rushworth-Brown

Paul Rushworth-Brown is the author of Outback Odyssey, Dream of Courage, Red Winter Journey, and Skulduggery. His work blends historical accuracy with human drama, weaving narratives that confront silence and reveal resilience. Born in England and now based in Sydney, Rushworth-Brown is also the host of Down Under Interviews, where he speaks with authors from around the world.

