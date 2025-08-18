Global Single-Ply Roofing Market To Reach USD 8.4 Billion By 2034, Driven By Energy-Efficient And Sustainable Solutions

Reports And Data

The Single-Ply Roofing Market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to USD 8.4 billion by 2034 at a 5% CAGR, driven by energy-efficient solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Single-Ply Roofing Market is projected to grow steadily from USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to USD 8.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.00%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable roofing systems, along with advancements in roofing technology and stricter building regulations worldwide.Market OverviewSingle-ply roofing systems, known for their durability and energy-saving benefits, are seeing rising adoption across commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. With growing urbanization and a shift toward green building practices, the demand for cost-effective and environmentally friendly roofing options continues to expand. The most important driver of this market is the global push toward sustainability and energy efficiency. Building owners and developers are increasingly adopting reflective roofing systems like TPO and PVC, which can reduce cooling costs by up to 20% and lower roof surface temperatures by as much as 50°F. Public initiatives are accelerating this shift: the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program incentivizes energy-efficient roofing, and the European Union's Green Deal aims to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050.Technological innovation is also shaping the market. Leading manufacturers are launching advanced single-ply products with enhanced durability and energy efficiency. For instance, Carlisle SynTec Systems recently introduced TPO membranes with improved UV resistance, while Firestone Building Products unveiled a PVC system designed to boost energy performance.Another growth factor is the integration of solar panels into roofing systems, a trend expected to grow by 15% annually, alongside the rising use of recyclable roofing materials, projected to increase by 20% in the next decade. Despite strong growth drivers, the market faces regulatory and compliance challenges. Stricter building codes and environmental standards are increasing costs for manufacturers and contractors. For example, the European Union's Construction Products Regulation adds up to 15% in production expenses due to mandatory testing and certification. In the U.S., safety rules enforced by OSHA require additional training and equipment, creating operational hurdles. New legislation like the UK's Building Safety Act has also added around 10% in compliance costs for manufacturers, slowing down market expansion. New legislation like the UK's Building Safety Act has also added around 10% in compliance costs for manufacturers, slowing down market expansion.Segmentation InsightsBy Product TypeEPDM Roofing: Largest segment, valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2034 (CAGR 4.8%). Known for cost-effectiveness and durability, it remains popular in commercial and industrial projects.TPO Roofing: Fastest-growing segment, expected to rise from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.7 billion by 2034 (CAGR 6.2%). Its strong adoption is driven by energy efficiency and recyclable material use.PVC Roofing: Valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024, projected to hit USD 1.8 billion by 2034 (CAGR 4.3%). Favored in industrial settings for chemical resistance and durability.By ApplicationCommercial Buildings: Largest segment, worth USD 3.0 billion in 2024, expected to grow to USD 4.8 billion by 2034 (CAGR 5.1%). Demand is driven by green building codes and smart roofing integration in offices, retail centers, and educational facilities.Industrial Facilities: Fastest-growing segment, increasing from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.5 billion by 2034 (CAGR 5.5%). Growth is supported by the need for durable and chemical-resistant roofing in warehouses, plants, and logistics centers.Residential Buildings: Valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2034 (CAGR 5.0%). Regional OutlookNorth America: Dominates in revenue, backed by advanced construction standards, growing adoption of energy-efficient roofing, and strong presence of leading players.Asia Pacific: Expected to grow fastest due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure investment, and increasing adoption of sustainable construction practices.Europe: Growth supported by strict sustainability policies, including the European Green Deal and regulations promoting eco-friendly building materials.Single-Ply Roofing Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsPart 1: Top 10 CompaniesCarlisle SynTec SystemsFirestone Building ProductsGAF Materials CorporationSika AGBMI GroupSoprema GroupOriental YuhongFosrocEtex GroupJohns ManvilleSingle-Ply Roofing Market SegmentationBy Product TypeEPDM RoofingTPO RoofingPVC RoofingOthersBy ApplicationCommercial BuildingsIndustrial FacilitiesResidential BuildingsBy End UserContractorsBuilding OwnersArchitectsBy TechnologyMechanically Attached SystemsFully Adhered SystemsBallasted SystemsBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline Retail 