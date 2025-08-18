403
Zelensky says Kyiv won't give up land
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reaffirmed that Kyiv will not cede territory to Russia in pursuit of peace, following the announcement of an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting is scheduled for next Friday in Alaska, aiming to address the three-year-long conflict.
Trump, in announcing the summit, suggested that “some swapping of territories” could benefit both sides, without providing further details. Zelensky responded on social media, emphasizing, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” and warned that any decisions made without Ukraine would fail to achieve peace. He stressed that the conflict “cannot be ended without us.”
Ahead of the summit, Zelensky held discussions with allies, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging concrete steps toward a sustainable peace. National security advisors from the US, EU nations, and the UK convened in London to coordinate positions. French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders also emphasized that Ukraine must be included in negotiations.
Zelensky called for an “honest end” to the war, placing responsibility on Russia to halt hostilities. Despite multiple rounds of talks this year, progress remains stalled, with tens of thousands killed and millions displaced since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Putin has repeatedly rejected calls for direct talks with Zelensky at this stage.
The Alaska summit, in the territory sold by Russia to the US in 1867, will mark the first face-to-face meeting between sitting US and Russian presidents since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021.
