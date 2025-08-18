Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-16 August 18 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-16: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-16 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-16 on August 18:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BV 219851 (KANNUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 219851

BO 219851

BP 219851

BR 219851

BS 219851

BT 219851

BU 219851

BW 219851

BX 219851

BY 219851

BZ 219851

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BV 769240 (NEYYATTINKARA)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BV 107697 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0520 0898 1832 1890 2009 3416 4390 4820 5366 5551 6165 6583 7471 7506 7899 7952 9197 9258 9651 9747

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3295 4061 6929 7431 8024 8075

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0021 0218 0245 0466 0871 1002 1172 1344 1955 1959 2908 3113 3626 3686 3820 4372 4404 4517 4963 5005 5548 5823 6394 6676 6692 7208 8740 9928 9964 9995

7th Prize: Rs 500

0016 0027 0442 0449 0536 0654 0657 0840 0967 1256 1701 1722 1856 2057 2063 2279 2499 2531 2619 2697 2703 2794 2857 3153 3234 3430 3548 3619 3657 3798 3937 4037 4564 5098 5105 5164 5268 5275 5291 5385 5606 6018 6150 6363 6399 6411 6643 6673 6789 6794 6828 6859 6908 7124 7636 7664 7701 7768 7770 7776 7897 7982 8147 8345 8489 8654 8697 8826 8895 9073 9213 9245 9458 9511 9591 9771

8th Prize: Rs 200

5554 8924 4637 3734 1779 5611 3616 7677 3071 4280 3568 9749 3420 9853 4794 6602 8525 4249 0556 0137 3900 7779 4356 2998 6772 1389 0142 5062 5758 6862 0316 8255 8646 7735 6475 8498 6878 5992 2066 0753 8632 9624 9027 6884 1404 5036 4548 0669 9334 4112 0580 6358 6965 3957...

9th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.