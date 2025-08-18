Russian Troops Strike Zaporizhzhia With Iskander Missiles - Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia Regional Police reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At 09:05 and 09:10 this morning, Russian troops carried out two strikes - presumably using Iskander missiles - targeting the regional center. The missiles hit a commercial area and a critical infrastructure facility. Seventeen civilians sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

The strikes ignited fires at a public transport stop and several shops. A minibus, nearby residential buildings, and a factory workshop were also damaged.

Injury toll from Russian missile strike onrises to 17

Police officers, emergency service personnel, and municipal crews are currently working at the scene.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia earlier this morning. Initial reports indicated six casualties.

Photo credit: National Police