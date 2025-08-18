Azerbaijan Climbing Ladder In Global Internet Speed Rankings

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In July, Azerbaijan moved up the ladder, jumping two spots in the global ranking for average fixed broadband internet speed, landing in 81st place among 153 countries with a speed of 82.6 Mbps.

Data obtained by Trend from the Speedtest Global Index indicates that compared to the same period last year, the country's average fixed broadband speed has doubled.

Singapore, as a front-runner, is hitting the ground running with a blazing fixed broadband speed of 387 Mbps, while Syria is lagging behind, barely scraping by at 3.3 Mbps.

However, Azerbaijan has taken a step back in the mobile internet speed race, slipping down one notch since June and landing in 56th place out of 104 countries, clocking in at a speed of 74.8 Mbps. The United Arab Emirates zoomed ahead in mobile speed at a whopping 584.9 Mbps, while Bolivia lagged behind, barely scraping the bottom of the barrel at 14.7 Mbps.

In the city-level rankings for fixed broadband, Baku rose three positions from the previous month, reaching 112th place among 198 cities with a speed of 83.3 Mbps. Abu Dhabi led the list at 353.2 Mbps, while Aleppo was last at 2.73 Mbps.

For mobile internet speed at the city level, Baku improved four positions compared to the previous month, taking 83rd place among 148 cities with a speed of 93.2 Mbps. Al-Rayyan recorded the fastest mobile speed at 581 Mbps, while La Paz in Bolivia was last at 11.1 Mbps.