Non-oil exports of Singapore witness decrease
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Singapore experienced a 4.6 percent decline in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in July compared to the same month last year, marking a reversal from a 12.9 percent increase in June. Shipments of non-electronic goods decreased, whereas electronics recorded growth.
Non-oil re-exports rose by 22.1 percent in July, up from an 18.3 percent gain in June, with increases observed in both electronic and non-electronic categories.
Overall trade in the country expanded by 8.4 percent year-on-year in July, improving from a 5.3 percent rise in June, as stated by reports.
