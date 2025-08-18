403
Burmese election commission announces general polls to take place in Myanmar
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Myanmar’s Union Election Commission has announced that the country will hold its next general elections on Sunday, December 28.
State media described the upcoming vote as a “multi-party democratic general election,” according to MRTV, which cited a commission notification.
The last general elections in Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority nation in Southeast Asia, took place in November 2020 and were won by the National League of Democracy (NLD), which was removed from power during a military coup in February 2021.
The announcement follows the military junta’s formation last month of a commission to oversee general elections, effectively marking the end of the state of emergency rule. Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing also appointed himself acting president.
The 2021 coup displaced the elected NLD government and ushered in more than four years of emergency governance. U Myint Swe, who had been appointed acting president by the junta after the coup, passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. Due to his illness, Senior General Min assumed the presidency last month while establishing the election oversight commission.
