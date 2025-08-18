AI Orchestration Matrix Maps Leading Software Providers To CX Applications
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Orchestration in CX - Powering Innovation & Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact and momentum of artificial intelligence (AI) on the customer experience (CX) industry are profound. It's a rapidly changing environment, enabling a massive wave of innovation across business and industry.
Businesses are actively seeking AI technology expertise and solutions that can enhance their customer experience (CX) capabilities and improve their return on investment (ROI). This research provides a more comprehensive understanding of how AI is transforming the CX landscape, identifying the key AI applications that now drive the delivery of better CX, and profiles the companies and capabilities that are enabling this timely transformation.
Research Objectives
- Outline and discuss the key AI applications that are helping drive massive innovation in the CX industry. Identify and profile software providers who develop and market these AI applications. Present an AI orchestration in a CX matrix that maps the capabilities of these software providers to these key AI applications.
Key Topics Covered:
AI in CX Applications and Profiled Companies
AI Orchestration of CX
- Agentic AI Agentic AI for CX Agentic AI Capabilities Matrix AI Analytics AI Analytics for CX AI Analytics Capabilities Matrix AI Studio AI Studio for CX AI Studio Capabilities Matrix Conversational AI Conversational AI for CX Conversational AI Capabilities Matrix Intelligent Virtual Assistants IVAs for CX IVA Capabilities Matrix Knowledge Management Knowledge Management for CX Knowledge Management Capabilities Matrix Quality Assurance & Management Quality Assurance & Management for CX Quality Assurance & Management Capabilities Matrix Security & Authentication Security & Authentication for CX Security & Authentication Capabilities Matrix Social Media Management Social Media Management for CX Social Media Management Capabilities Matrix Training & Performance Management Training & Performance Management for CX Training & Performance Management Capabilities Matrix Workforce Engagement Management Workforce Engagement Management for CX Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities Matrix
AI Orchestration in CX
- Large Language Model Usage for AI Orchestration of CX* Cloud Infrastructure for AI Orchestration in CX*
Company Profiles
- Ada AmplifAI Assembled Avaamo Calabrio Centrical Cognigy Content Guru Coveo Diabolocom Engageware Enghouse Interactive Five9 Forethought Genesys Mitel NiCE Puzzel Quiq SoundHound Sprinklr Talkdesk Vonage YellowAI
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
