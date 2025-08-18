AI Orchestration Matrix Maps Leading Software Providers To CX Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI is revolutionizing the CX industry with massive innovation. Companies are seeking AI expertise to enhance CX and ROI. Key opportunities lie in AI applications and software provider capabilities that drive superior CX delivery and transformation.

The impact and momentum of artificial intelligence (AI) on the customer experience (CX) industry are profound. It's a rapidly changing environment, enabling a massive wave of innovation across business and industry.

Businesses are actively seeking AI technology expertise and solutions that can enhance their customer experience (CX) capabilities and improve their return on investment (ROI). This research provides a more comprehensive understanding of how AI is transforming the CX landscape, identifying the key AI applications that now drive the delivery of better CX, and profiles the companies and capabilities that are enabling this timely transformation.

Research Objectives



Outline and discuss the key AI applications that are helping drive massive innovation in the CX industry.

Identify and profile software providers who develop and market these AI applications. Present an AI orchestration in a CX matrix that maps the capabilities of these software providers to these key AI applications.

Key Topics Covered:

AI in CX Applications and Profiled Companies

AI Orchestration of CX



Agentic AI

Agentic AI for CX

Agentic AI Capabilities Matrix

AI Analytics

AI Analytics for CX

AI Analytics Capabilities Matrix

AI Studio

AI Studio for CX

AI Studio Capabilities Matrix

Conversational AI

Conversational AI for CX

Conversational AI Capabilities Matrix

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

IVAs for CX

IVA Capabilities Matrix

Knowledge Management

Knowledge Management for CX

Knowledge Management Capabilities Matrix

Quality Assurance & Management

Quality Assurance & Management for CX

Quality Assurance & Management Capabilities Matrix

Security & Authentication

Security & Authentication for CX

Security & Authentication Capabilities Matrix

Social Media Management

Social Media Management for CX

Social Media Management Capabilities Matrix

Training & Performance Management

Training & Performance Management for CX

Training & Performance Management Capabilities Matrix

Workforce Engagement Management

Workforce Engagement Management for CX Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities Matrix

AI Orchestration in CX



Large Language Model Usage for AI Orchestration of CX* Cloud Infrastructure for AI Orchestration in CX*

Company Profiles



Ada

AmplifAI

Assembled

Avaamo

Calabrio

Centrical

Cognigy

Content Guru

Coveo

Diabolocom

Engageware

Enghouse Interactive

Five9

Forethought

Genesys

Mitel

NiCE

Puzzel

Quiq

SoundHound

Sprinklr

Talkdesk

Vonage YellowAI

Appendix



Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

