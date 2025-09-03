Shubhanshu Shukla Shares How Astronauts Eat In Zero Gravity: 'Can Even Eat Water In Space' - Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian Air Force Group Captain who recently returned from a historic space mission to the International Space Station, shared how astronauts eat and drink in zero gravity and said that meal time in space is a challenge.

In an Instagram reel, Shukla shared a video from his time aboard the space capsule, offering a glimpse into the life of an astronaut .

“Eating and drinking in space is a challenge, and we manage somehow,” Shukla said, adding that he had to“learn to eat again”.

In the video, the astronaut first showed the audience the dining table where he and the crew sat and ate. He shared that since space has zero gravity, everything needs to be secured with Velcro and tape.

"Everything floats, so you will see Velcro and tape all around. You have to fix everything," he said while showing a ketchup bottle attached to the table.

"If you leave anything, it's gone. So, you hold it, you put it with Velcro on something," he explained.

He also demonstrated how astronauts handle liquids in space and said,“You can even eat water in space. It is fun, but you have to be really careful.”

"Things go all around and you just have to be mindful about everything," he added.

In a lengthy caption, Shubhanshu Shukla wrote,“Food in space. I never thought I would have to learn to eat again.”

He shared that the video explains why habits matter when you are eating in space.“If you are not mindful you can easily create a mess and you don't want to be that guy.”

“Solid mantra that works for anything in space 'Slow is Fast',” he added.

Another interesting fact, Shukla said, is that humans don't need gravity to digest food.

“A process called 'peristalsis' is responsible for digestion which is gravity independent. It is the contraction and relaxation of muscles to push food down through the digestive tract,” he said.“Head up or head down, gravity or no gravity your body will always digest food.”