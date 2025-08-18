Special Operations Forces Show Clearing Of Area Where Over Ten Invaders Were Stationed
The Ukrainian operators stealthily approached Russian positions through dense cover and engaged the enemy at close range.
The soldiers said they spotted a dugout and heard voices coming from inside, after which they immediately opened fire.
As a result of the battle, most of the Russian troops were eliminated, while several Russian special forces surrendered.Read also: Unmanned systems destroy Russia's most advanced $4.5 M T-90M Proryv tank
In addition, after confirming the coordinates of enemy positions, Ukrainian drone bomber crews struck the area.
Photo: Special Operations Forces Command
