Special Operations Forces Show Clearing Of Area Where Over Ten Invaders Were Stationed


2025-08-18 05:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SOF reported this on Telegram and released corresponding video footage.

The Ukrainian operators stealthily approached Russian positions through dense cover and engaged the enemy at close range.

The soldiers said they spotted a dugout and heard voices coming from inside, after which they immediately opened fire.

As a result of the battle, most of the Russian troops were eliminated, while several Russian special forces surrendered.

In addition, after confirming the coordinates of enemy positions, Ukrainian drone bomber crews struck the area.

