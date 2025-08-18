Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits northeastern Algeria

2025-08-18 04:48:46
(MENAFN) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Algeria on Sunday evening, according to the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).

The tremor occurred at 8:11 pm local time (1911 GMT), with the epicenter approximately 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province. Algeria’s Civil Protection Department reported that, so far, there have been no casualties or significant damage, and emergency teams are conducting assessments and rescue operations in the affected area.

Algeria has a long history of destructive earthquakes. In 1954, a 6.7 magnitude quake in Chlef killed over 1,243 people, injured 5,000, and caused widespread destruction. A 7.3 magnitude quake struck the same city in 1980, killing at least 2,633 and leveling much of the area. In 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Boumerdes province and northern Algeria, leaving more than 1,300 dead and causing severe damage to homes and infrastructure.

