403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits northeastern Algeria
(MENAFN) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Algeria on Sunday evening, according to the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).
The tremor occurred at 8:11 pm local time (1911 GMT), with the epicenter approximately 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province. Algeria’s Civil Protection Department reported that, so far, there have been no casualties or significant damage, and emergency teams are conducting assessments and rescue operations in the affected area.
Algeria has a long history of destructive earthquakes. In 1954, a 6.7 magnitude quake in Chlef killed over 1,243 people, injured 5,000, and caused widespread destruction. A 7.3 magnitude quake struck the same city in 1980, killing at least 2,633 and leveling much of the area. In 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Boumerdes province and northern Algeria, leaving more than 1,300 dead and causing severe damage to homes and infrastructure.
The tremor occurred at 8:11 pm local time (1911 GMT), with the epicenter approximately 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province. Algeria’s Civil Protection Department reported that, so far, there have been no casualties or significant damage, and emergency teams are conducting assessments and rescue operations in the affected area.
Algeria has a long history of destructive earthquakes. In 1954, a 6.7 magnitude quake in Chlef killed over 1,243 people, injured 5,000, and caused widespread destruction. A 7.3 magnitude quake struck the same city in 1980, killing at least 2,633 and leveling much of the area. In 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Boumerdes province and northern Algeria, leaving more than 1,300 dead and causing severe damage to homes and infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment